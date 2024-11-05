Amazon gets FAA approval for new delivery drone as it begins tests in Arizona

Amazon says it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly its newer, smaller delivery drones, including beyond the visual line of sight of pilots.

The company is planning to ramp up deliveries in a city west of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Prime Air drone program has been slowly moving forward more than 10 years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first conceived the idea.

Amazon said Tuesday it received regulatory approval to begin flying a smaller, quieter version of its delivery drone, the latest step in its long-running efforts to get the futuristic program off the ground.

The company unveiled the new drone, called the MK30, in November 2022. It said then that the MK30, in addition to the other changes, would fly through light rain and have twice the range of earlier models.

Amazon said the Federal Aviation Administration's approval includes permission to fly the MK30 over longer distances and beyond the visual line of sight of pilots. The agency granted a similar waiver for Amazon's Prime Air program in May, though that was limited to flights in College Station, Texas, one of the cities where it has been conducting tests.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Alongside the FAA approval, Matt McCardle, head of regulatory affairs for Prime Air, said the company is starting to make drone deliveries Tuesday near Phoenix, Arizona. In April, Amazon said it planned to spin up drone operations in Tolleson, a city west of Phoenix, after it shut down an earlier test site in Lockeford, California. The company will dispatch the drones near one of its warehouses in Tolleson as it looks to integrate Prime Air more closely into its existing logistics network and further speed up deliveries.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency granted Amazon permission to conduct beyond visual line of sight deliveries in Tolleson on Oct. 31.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first unveiled plans for the ambitious service more than a decade ago, remarking at the time that the program could be up and running within five years. Despite Amazon investing billions of dollars into the program, progress has been slow.

Prime Air encountered regulatory hurdles, missed deadlines and had layoffs last year, coinciding with widespread cost-cutting efforts by CEO Andy Jassy. The program also lost some key executives, including its primary liaison with the FAA and its founding leader. Amazon hired former Boeing executive David Carbon to run the operation.

It has also encountered pushback from some residents in the cities where it is trialing drone deliveries. Residents in College Station complained about the noise levels enough that it prompted the city's mayor to mention the concerns in a letter to the FAA, CNBC previously reported. In response, Amazon executives told residents the company would identify a new drone delivery launch site by October 2025.

Amazon is not the only company trying to crack delivery by drone. It is competing with Wing, owned by Google parent Alphabet; UPS; Walmart; and a host of startups including Zipline and Matternet.

WATCH: How Amazon's drone delivery program stacks up to competitors