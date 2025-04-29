Amazon considers displaying tariff surcharge on low-cost Haul products

Amazon is considering showing a tariff surcharge on items sold via its site for ultra-low-price items, the company confirmed to CNBC.

Amazon is considering showing a tariff surcharge on items sold via its site for ultra-low-price items, called Haul, the company confirmed to CNBC.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties."

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.