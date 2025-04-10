Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he believes sellers will pass increased tariff costs on to consumers

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during an Amazon Devices launch event in New York City, U.S., February 26, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is still waiting to see how President Donald Trump's tariffs "play out," but that its third-party sellers may "pass that cost on" to consumers.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday the company is still digesting the impact of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, but that its vast network of third-party sellers may "pass that cost on" to consumers.

"I understand why, I mean, depending on which country you're in, you don't have 50% extra margin that you can play with," Jassy said in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. "I think they'll try and pass the cost on."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Jassy, who released his annual shareholder letter earlier in the morning, said the company has done some "strategic forward inventory buys" and looked to renegotiated terms on some purchase orders in an effort to keep prices low on its website.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us