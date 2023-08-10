Always include an interests section on your resume, says ex-Google recruiter: ‘I'm not looking to hire robots'

Certain elements of your resume are key. While an intro is not a must, for example, work history with specific examples outlining your duties and accomplishments is. An education section is advisable, too, as is a skills section including anything outside of the purview of the job that may still make you a desirable candidate (like fluency in a foreign language).

And there's one more section former Google recruiter and current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum Nolan Church would advocate for. That's an interests section.

"I love people that have passion in life for anything," he says. Here's how he'd suggest you include your hobbies and why he thinks they're important.

List 3 'things in life that you're passionate about'

In terms of placement, Church would suggest adding a short interests section at the bottom of your resume. "It's one line," he says. List three to five "things in life that you're passionate about."

He gives the example of a friend's resume that he recently reviewed. Under his interests section, Church's friend included Denver sports, golfing, hiking and camping, all of which made Church want to start a conversation with his friend.

"I love former athletes. I love people that do triathlons. I love parents," he says, adding that you should include "anything that shows passion or creativity that makes you unique, that makes you who you are. That's what I want."

'I'm not looking to hire robots'

Why does Church emphasize the importance of this interests section?

First, "I'm not looking to hire robots, right?" he says. "I'm looking to hire people." Illustrating what you love to do in life can make you seem more dynamic in the eyes of a hiring recruiter.

Second, it proves that you have the capacity to care. "If you give a s--- about something," he says, "it tells me that you have the potential to give a s--- about your work."

If Church is on the fence about someone, their interests or hobbies could be the factor that ultimately convinces him to give them a call.

