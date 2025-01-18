Al Roker will sometimes ditch a car and take public transit just to get more steps in: Walking ‘probably helped save my life’

At 70 years old, Al Roker is still adamant about getting his steps in.

So much so that he doesn't always call himself a car to get from place to place. Every now and then, he takes public transportation — just to walk more.

"I might take the bus home and then walk, or take the subway and walk, as opposed to getting the cab," the weatherman and co-host of the TODAY show tells CNBC Make It.

Roker enjoys walking because "you can do it at any time. You can do it anywhere. You don't necessarily need, really, any equipment, just a comfortable pair of shoes."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

He began walking in 2020 when his doctor ordered him to walk five miles a day after he underwent a surgery for prostate cancer, according to TODAY.com. And when he was hospitalized for blood clots in 2022, he believes his daily walks helped protect him from a more severe outcome.

"My doctor said the physical condition I was in because of the walking — because of the cardio — probably helped save my life," Roker said on the TODAY show in 2023.

"My doctor told me that if I wasn't in the shape…that I was in, there was a very good chance I did not survive."

Roker who is the Chief Motivation Officer for the new wellness app, Start TODAY, walked 10,000 steps a day for 210 days straight, TODAY.com reported last year. He logged 100 miles in 19 days last January.

For every 2,000 steps a person walks, their risk of cancer, heart disease and premature death lowers by 10%, peaking at 10,000 steps daily, according to two studies published in JAMA Neurology and JAMA Internal Medicine.

With Roker's schedule, walking is convenient because "it's something you can do on the way to something else" and he admits he isn't all that fond of other forms of exercise. "I feel like you set yourself up. 'Oh, I'm gonna do this,'" he says.

"Just pick one thing that's easy and do it."

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.