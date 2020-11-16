Airbnb Files to Go Public, Turned a Profit Last Quarter

Airbnb has released its prospectus to debut on public markets.

Airbnb on Monday released its prospectus to debut on public markets. The company allows users to book short-term rentals and experiences while traveling.

The company made $219 million in net income on revenues of $1.3 billion last quarter. That was down nearly 19% from $1.6 billion in revenue a year prior.

Airbnb has endured a tough 2020. As the coronavirus decimated travel around the world, the company raised $2 billion in new debt funding at a valuation of $18 billion and announced major cost-cutting initiatives, including plans to lay off 25% of its staff, or nearly 1,900 employees. The company also slashed marketing costs and raised billions of dollars in debt.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the travel industry to a halt, resulting in an estimated $443 billion of lost revenue since the beginning of March, according to a Nov. 5 report from the U.S. Travel Association.

Airbnb rebounded, however, after a surge of rentals in rural areas as residents with means fled pandemic-stricken cities.

The company, however, has endured numerous issues with its hosts since enforcing an extenuating circumstances policy in March that overrode hosts' cancelation policies and claimed to offer full refunds to guests impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Airbnb announced it would establish a $250 million coronavirus relief fund for hosts, returning 25% of what they would have normally received under their cancellation policies, but many hosts who spoke with CNBC complained that they were not receiving the correct amounts or any payments at all.

In November, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit by one of its hosts, alleging that the tech company violated its contract with hosts when it enforced the extenuating circumstances policy.