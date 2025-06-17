AI will shrink Amazon's workforce in the coming years, CEO Jassy says

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company's corporate workforce will shrink in the coming years as it adopts more generative artificial intelligence tools and agents.

Jassy wrote that employees should learn how to use AI tools and experiment and figure out "how to get more done with scrappier teams."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Tuesday that the company's corporate workforce will shrink in the coming years as it adopts more generative artificial intelligence tools and agents.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs," Jassy said in a memo to employees. "It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

Jassy wrote that employees should learn how to use AI tools and experiment and figure out "how to get more done with scrappier teams."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The directive comes as Amazon has laid off more than 27,000 employees since 2022 and made several cuts this year. Amazon cut about 200 employees in its North America stores unit in January and a further 100 in its devices and services unit.

Amazon had 1.56 million full-time and part-time employees in its global workforce as of the end of March, according to financial filings. The company also employs temporary workers in its warehouse operations, along with some contractors.

Amazon has made big investments in AI, launching a flurry of its own products and rapidly building out data centers to meet surging demand for the technology.

In his most recent letter to shareholders, Jassy called generative AI a "once-in-a-lifetime reinvention of everything we know." He added that the technology is "saving companies lots of money," and stands to shift the norms in coding, search, financial services, shopping and other areas.

"It's moving faster than almost anything technology has ever seen," Jassy said.