AI cloud provider CoreWeave files for IPO

CoreWeave, which sell cloud-based processors from Nvidia, is headed for the public market.

CoreWeave generated $1.92 billion in 2024 revenue, up 737% year over year.

Microsoft accounted for 62% of CoreWeave's revenue.

CoreWeave, a provider of cloud-based Nvidia processors to companies including Meta and Microsoft, is headed for the public market.

In its IPO prospectus on Monday, CoreWeave said revenue in 2024 soared more than 700% to $1.92 billion. The company recorded a net loss of $863.4 million. CoreWeave filed to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "CRWV."

Originally known as Atlantic Crypto, CoreWeave got its start in 2017 by offering infrastructure for mining the ethereum cryptocurrency. After digital currency prices fell, the company bought up additional graphics processing units (GPUs) and changed its name to CoreWeave, with an increasing focus on graphics rendering and artificial intelligence.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We quickly started getting inundated with introductions to businesses dependent upon GPU acceleration with a common pain point: legacy cloud providers make it extremely difficult to scale because they offer a limited variety of compute options at monopolistic prices," co-founder and CEO Brian Intrator wrote in a 2021 blog post.

Intrator controls about 38% of the company's voting power before the offering. Hedge fund Magnetar controls 7%, while Nvidia has 1%, the filing shows.

At the end of 2024, CoreWeave's fleet included over 250,000 Nvidia GPUs, according to the filing. It does not offer GPUs from rival AMD.

Morgan Stanley is leading the offering, with help from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

CoreWeave gained popularity after OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, because the company could quickly provide GPUs to businesses in need. Microsoft, whose Azure cloud unit has supplied computing power to OpenAI, started working with CoreWeave in 2023 to meet OpenAI demand.

"What happened In November of '22, like, that was just a bolt from the blue, right?" Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on a podcast released in November with investors Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley. "So therefore, we had to catch up. So we said, Hey, we're not going to in fact worry about too much inefficiency."

In 2024, 62% of CoreWeave's revenue came from Microsoft.

Microsoft is also a competitor, along with Amazon, Google, Oracle, and some smaller providers such as Crusoe and Lambda.

Nvidia relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for GPU fabrication, and military conflict involving China and Taiwan could pose issues for CoreWeave, the company said in Monday's filing.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.