Activist investor Jana discloses ‘significant' stake in Wolfspeed, urges semiconductor manufacturer to consider sale

Activist investor Jana Partners disclosed that it has built a "significant" position in semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed and urged the company to resolve what it called a "staggering erosion of shareholder value," up to and including a sale.

Jana wrote in a letter to Wolfspeed's board, viewed by CNBC, that the company's "differentiated manufacturing capabilities" and status as an "American supplier supporting the energy transition" gave it significant intrinsic value.

The investor also wrote that management's missteps around capital allocation, execution and strategy had depressed the stock.

Activist investor Jana Partners disclosed in a letter Monday that it has built a "significant" position in semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed and urged the company to resolve what it called a "staggering erosion of shareholder value," up to and including a sale.

In the letter to Wolfspeed's board, viewed by CNBC, Jana wrote that the semiconductor company's "differentiated manufacturing capabilities" and status as an "American supplier supporting the energy transition" gave it significant intrinsic value. Jana also wrote that management's missteps around capital allocation, execution and strategy had depressed the stock.

Shares of Wolfspeed surged nearly 9% on news of Jana's position, which was first reported by Reuters. Still, the company's shares are down more than 70% from their 2021 highs.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jana called on the board to set and execute on metrics and key milestones for two of Wolfspeed's chip fabrication plants, in Mohawk Valley and Siler City, and identify a "clear funding path" for future expenses, including CHIPS Act funds.

The activist noted that Wolfspeed has a 10-year total-shareholder return of -61%, compared with a 331% median TSR for its self-selected peer group.

Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is a supplier of electronic components and semiconductors used to manage electricity, often in cars. It also sells materials for producing those kinds of chips.

Jana said Wolfspeed's board should "promptly" begin a comprehensive review of the business, up to and including a sale. Jana cited multiple analyst notes that highlighted Wolfspeed's mergers and acquisitions potential, via either its subsidiary lines or the entire business.

Jana was founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein. Scott Ostfeld became Jana's managing partner in 2023. The activist has had successful engagements at Freshpet, New Relic and Qualcomm. Jana has also taken positions at Trimble and telecommunications firm Frontier.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.