Academy Awards 2023: From ‘Titanic' to ‘Amadeus', These Are the Films With the Most Oscar Wins Ever

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with A24's massive hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the way with 11 nods.

The Michelle Yeoh film received nominations in top categories including best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress and best supporting actor.

Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" and German film "All Quiet on the Western Front" both received nine nominations apiece, including for best picture. For a full list of nominees, see CNBC's coverage here.

Oscar winners are decided on by the nearly 10,000 voting members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Best picture is determined through a preferential-ballot vote — meaning that voters rank the nominees from No. 1 to No. 10 — while for the rest of the categories voters simply choose their preferred nominee.

The winners will be revealed at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. The awards show will air on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the show for the third time.

While there were no nomination records broken — "Titanic", "All About Eve" and "La La Land" are all tied for the No. 1 spot with 14 nominations apiece — it's possible that history will be tied at the 95th Oscars.

If "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has a clean sweep, it will match "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King", "Titanic" and "Ben-Hur" as the most Oscar-winning movie of all time.

Even if it fails to win all 11 categories, there's a chance that the film could end up as the second or third winningest movie ever.

These are the 15 most Oscar-winning movies ever made.

'Titanic' — 11 Oscars

Year: 1997

Total nominations: 14

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best original dramatic score, best original song, best sound, best sound effects editing, best visual effects

'Ben-Hur' — 11 Oscars

Year: 1959

Total nominations: 12

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best sound recording, best music, best special effects

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' — 11 Oscars

Year: 2003

Total nominations: 11

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best costume design, best film editing, best makeup, best original score, best original song, best sound mixing, best visual effects

'West Side Story' — 10 Oscars

Year: 1961

Total nominations: 11

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best original score, best sound

'The English Patient' — 9 Oscars

Year: 1996

Total nominations: 12

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best original score, best sound

'The Last Emperor' — 9 Oscars

Year: 1987

Total nominations: 9

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best original score, best sound

'Gigi' — 9 Oscars

Year: 1958

Total nominations: 9

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best original score, best song

'Amadeus' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1984

Total nominations: 11

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best costume design, best makeup, best sound

'Gandhi' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1982

Total nominations: 11

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actor, best original screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing

'Slumdog Millionaire' — 8 Oscars

Year: 2008

Total nominations: 10

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing, best original score, best original song, best sound mixing

'Cabaret' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1972

Total nominations: 10

Categories won: Best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best art direction, best cinematography, best film editing, best original score, best sound

'Gone With The Wind' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1939

Total nominations: 13

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress, best screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography, best film editing

'From Here to Eternity' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1953

Total nominations: 13

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing, best sound recording

'On the Waterfront' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1954

Total nominations: 12

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actress, best story and screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography, best film editing

'My Fair Lady' — 8 Oscars

Year: 1964

Total nominations: 12

Categories won: Best picture, best director, best actor, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design, best original score, best sound

