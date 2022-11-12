A Private Celebrity Chef in Beverly Hills Shares What Her Millionaire Clients Eat in a Week

Hoping to add a new recipe to your line-up next week? Try your hand at a meal made for millionaires.

Brooke Baevsky – more commonly known as "Chef Bae" on social media – is a private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills whose day can range from meal-prepping for pro-athletes to crafting homemade dishes for A-list celebrities and royals.

Having wealthy clients offers Baevsky an advantage; there is typically no limit to what she can buy and how much she can spend when grocery shopping.

"With these types of clientele, of course, they put precedence on quality ingredients, recipes with integrity, farm-to-table, and the freshest, highest-quality ingredients possible," she says.

Baevsky often works with a nutritionist or trainer to ensure she's meeting her clients' dietary needs and is helping them maintain their physique.

Through this, she's been able to learn how to create tasty dishes while still making health a priority.

"My clients love knowing exactly what is in their food, sometimes every macro and calorie that's going into their body," Baevsky says.

Here are some of the healthy meals her millionaire clients eat throughout the week.

A nutritious breakfast for a strong start

Prior to eating breakfast, Baevsky's clients like to start the day with a drink like lemon water or cold-press juices from scratch.

But, "superfood" smoothies are what they often want at the top of the morning to get the nutrients they need for the day, says Baevsky.

The smoothies typically include "protein, fiber, vitamins, nutrients, all of their supplements – calcium, magnesium, zinc and biotin – extracts and hair supplements," she says.

Sometimes she'll whip up a probiotic green juice, made with fresh-pressed greens like kale, romaine lettuce, celery or cucumber.

When it comes to food, Baevsky usually makes one of these dishes for breakfast:

"Truffled" scrambled eggs: eggs with shaved truffle mushrooms

Japanese-style rolled omelets with sprouted buckwheat toast and avocado with micro greens and basil-infused olive oil

Vegan parfait: coconut yogurt with grain-free granola that includes goji berries, bee pollen and shaved coconut. She typically tops this with organic fruits and honey or agave.

"Superfood" pancakes or waffles with chia seeds, flax seeds, macadamia nut flour and quinoa flour

Plan a healthy lunch to fuel your afternoon

"A lot of my clients like to eat their heavy carbs before the early afternoon, so rice, quinoa and couscous," says Baevsky.

Lunch typically looks like:

"Zoodle" noodle soup: Bone broth from beef or chicken with zucchini noodles and vegetables

Mediterranean-inspired salads with grilled zucchini, peppers and eggplants. She tops these with turmeric sauces, lime-pepita dressing or vegan ranch dressing with herbs – and sometimes crispy chickpeas and healthy greens.

Organic, lean fish like wild cod, wild sole and fresh salmon

Healthy vegetables as side dishes with nuts and seeds

Wild rice dishes with herbs and dried cherries for antioxidants

Finish the day with a nourishing meal for dinner

At dinnertime, Baevsky often creates spreads that include:

Organic, lean fish

Grilled chicken with a lower-calorie vegetable noodle like kelp noodles

Cauliflower rice stir-fry

Organic, steamed vegetables with oil-free garlic sauces

Hummus or mezze dips

Baba ghanoush

Vegan tzatziki sauce with coconut milk, cucumber, lemon, dill and parsley

Baevsky has found that she can achieve great flavor in these dishes without added fats and sugars by using lemon, fresh herbs, harissa sauce, chilis and citrus.

She also cuts down on refined and highly-processed oils by subbing in avocado oil and sesame oil for vegetable oil and canola oil.

