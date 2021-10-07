Money Report

A New Work-From-Home Job Can Come With Unexpected Costs. Here's How to Update Your Budget

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Drakula & Co. | Moment | Getty Images

Younger workers aren't excited about returning to the office.

Around 60% of millennial and Gen Z job seekers say flexible work requirements are crucial when it comes to choosing their next employer, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.

But while you are pretty much guaranteed to save money on commuting, your budget may take a few hits on other items you might not be expecting, said Ana Staples, a young credit analyst for CreditCards.com.

Check out this video to see what costs you'll need to be prepared for when accepting a new remote job.

