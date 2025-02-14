Failure to secure ‘just and lasting' peace for Ukraine would also weaken U.S., EU warns

Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would enfeeble not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday.

Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would weaken not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday, as prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal intensify.

Von der Leyen said that authoritarian states were closely watching the progress of U.S.-led negotiations to end the near-three-year conflict, and what concessions may be made to Russia in spite of its invasion of its neighbor.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States," Von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference. "It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests."

"They are watching us very carefully, what actions we choose to take, and that is why it is so important we get this right," she continued.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tabled the prospect of peace talks following separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Writing shortly after the calls in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump reiterated his pre-election pledge to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, and said he was committed to achieving a "positive" outcome for both sides.

However, Ukrainian and European Union officials have since expressed concern over suggestions, including those from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, that NATO membership and the reinstatement of Ukraine's pre-2014 borders — key stipulations of an agreement from Kyiv — were both unrealistic outcomes.

President Trump also shook Western allies Wednesday by suggesting that Washington may strike a bilateral deal with Moscow. However, he noted Thursday that Kyiv and "a lot of other people" would be at the negotiating table.

Von der Leyen said the EU would "absolutely" be one of the other parties included in those discussions, when asked by Sky News' moderator Yalda Hakim.

Global defense and security officials are gathered in Munich, Germany for the annual three-day conference, where the future of Ukraine, peace talks with Russia and reshaping Europe's security and defense architecture are at the fore of discussions.

Also speaking Friday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he believed involved parties could come to a "reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine." The comments come as the vice president is set to meet later on Friday with Zelenskyy to further advance peace talks.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, said he had "every confidence in the world" that Trump would bring about an end to the war so there was "no third invasion of Ukraine."