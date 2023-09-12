Money Report

80. Northside Capital Management

By ,CNBC

Northside Capital Management

Northside Capital Management, based in Hood River, OR, is ranked No. 80 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.6B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 24 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 514 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 92 in 2019)

Principals:

Jim DeWolfe, Managing Member & Chief Investment Officer

John Phillips, Chief Compliance Officer & Principal

Contact:

northsidecap.com

116 3rd Street, Suite 313, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 387-2080

