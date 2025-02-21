8 signs you're an ambivert—they're ‘underrated' and ‘more successful' than introverts or extroverts: Psychology expert

As a leadership consultant who studies workplace psychology, I've spent more than 30 years helping thousands of individuals and CEOs at multimillion-dollar organizations navigate tough relationships and achieve success.

Out of all the different personalities I've worked with, ambiverts stood out the most. Because they have tendencies of both introversion and extroversion, they can leverage inward reflection and outward interaction in a strategic and balanced way.

Ambiverts are also ambitious and goal-oriented. Their sharp observational skills help them see both the bigger picture and potential pitfalls — all while building a community around them to help them achieve their vision.

The key signs of an ambivert

If you identify with any of the traits below, you might be an ambivert. Here's what makes this personality type so underrated and more successful than their extroverted and introverted peers.

1. You are very selective when it comes to social engagements.

You don't seek interaction just for the sake of it. You carefully evaluate which opportunities align with your goals, values and energy levels. This allows you to be fully present and able to contribute in every interaction.

2. You turn solitude into a superpower.

Time alone isn't just relaxing — it's productive. You use alone time to process, reflect and plan, rather than as an escape. After a long day, you step back to recharge in a way that makes you emerge with fresh insights and ideas.

3. You are fluent in speaking introvert and extrovert.

You are highly adaptable and skilled at adjusting your approach to match the other person's energy or preferences. You're equally at ease diving into deep conversations with quieter individuals and engaging in dynamic, intense discussions with people who are more outgoing.

4. You can take the lead, but you also know when to step back.

You excel at commanding attention but know when to let others shine. You pivot effortlessly between leading and listening during group discussions.

5. You speak to make progress, not noise.

Extroverts often speak when they shouldn't, and introverts often don't speak when they should. But as ambivert, you know when to talk and when to listen.

6. You act with intention and perfect timing.

You have an extraordinary ability to read situations and people: Who holds influence? Who is disengaged? Where are the real opportunities where you can contribute? You are constantly analyzing all the details of a given interaction, and you know exactly when to step in.

7. You can turn boring interactions into opportunities.

When faced with boring or irrelevant meetings or conversations, you don't just zone out. Instead, you scan the room to identify interesting people — those you could benefit from engaging with to reach your goals. This way, you turn what others might view as "wasted time" into valuable connections.

8. You are a versatile problem-solver.

Because of your deep self-awareness skills, you understand both the rational aspects of a problem and the emotional sensitivities for the people involved. This gives you a unique ability to devise a solution that works for everyone.

How extroverts can become more like ambiverts

For extroverts, this is all about developing the skills to thrive in quieter, more introspective moments. Here are three simple things you can try:

Pause and think before speaking: In conversations, count to three before responding. This gives others space to contribute and ensures your input is thoughtful. Practice silent observation: In meetings or group settings, observe dynamics without speaking. Pay attention to who talks, who listens and how decisions are made. Schedule alone time: Block out 30 minutes each day for journaling. Use this time to review your day and plan your next steps, or to just process your thoughts. Think about recent interactions or decisions. What insights can you take away?

How introverts can become more like ambiverts

For introverts, this is all about expanding your range. Here are three simple things you can try:

Prepare what you want to share: Write down one or two points you'd like to share before attending a meeting. Commit to proactively contributing something meaningful. This will make speaking up less intimidating. Follow up: Send a quick email or message after meeting someone. Reference something specific you discussed and thank them for their time. Recharge with purpose daily: Set aside some alone time every day to process your thoughts. Analyze your interactions. Plan how to apply what you've learned. Draft ideas for what to share in the meetings and conversations planned for tomorrow.

Stefan Falk is an internationally-recognized executive coach, workplace psychology expert, and author of "Intrinsic Motivation: Learn to Love Your Work and Succeed as Never Before." A McKinsey & Company alumnus, he has trained over 4,000 leaders across more than 60 organizations and helped drive transformations valued in excess of $2 billion. Follow him on LinkedIn.

