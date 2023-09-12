Money Report

52. Wedge Capital Management

By ,CNBC

Wedge Capital Management

Wedge Capital Management, based in Charlotte, NC, is ranked No. 52 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 36 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 258 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Bradley Horstmann, Chief Compliance Officer & General Partner

Chelsea Charette Kelly, Vice President

Contact:

wedgecapital.com

301 S College Street, Suite 3800, Charlotte, NC 28202

(704) 334-6475

