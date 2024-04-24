5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Stocks rose as several companies reported strong earnings.

Tesla reported a major decline in revenue as it deals with the impact of its ongoing price cuts.

Oracle's chairman said the company is moving its world headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Climbing

Stocks rose again Tuesday as several companies reported strong earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.69%. The S&P 500 ticked up 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.59%. Spotify soared 11.4% after reporting an earnings beat and issuing rosy second-quarter guidance. GE Aerospace and UPS also climbed 8.3% and 2.4%, respectively, on strong earnings. About 20% of the S&P 500 has reported earnings through Tuesday, and 76% of those companies have beaten analysts' expectations, according to FactSet data. Follow live market updates.

2. Tesla earnings

Tesla reported a major decline in revenue Tuesday as it deals with the impact of its ongoing price cuts. Revenue for the first-quarter dropped about 9% year-over-year, its biggest decline since 2012. But the stock was up about 12% in premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk said that production of new affordable EV models could begin in "early 2025, if not late this year." The company had previously expected to begin the production in the second half of 2025. Prior to the premarket jump, Tesla shares were down more than 40% this year due to price cuts, competition with China and weak deliveries.

3. Boeing earnings

Boeing on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected loss and less cash burn than analysts forecast. The company said it is stabilizing its supply chain as it deals with the fallout from the midair loss of a door plug on a 737 Max 9 plane in January. The FAA has barred Boeing from increasing output of its Max planes and found several noncompliance issues with the planemaker's supply chain. Shares of Boeing were up about 4% shortly following the earnings release.

4. To the Music City

Oracle is moving its world headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to a major health-care epicenter, the company's chairman, Larry Ellison, said Tuesday. "It's the center of the industry we're most concerned about, which is the health-care industry," he added. Oracle just moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, in 2020. The company has become more involved in health care recently, including its $28 billion acquisition of medical records software giant Cerner.

5. Rules of the sky

The Biden administration announced two new rules Wednesday requiring airlines to be more transparent about extra fees and issue refunds automatically instead of when a customer requests one. Airlines will have to give passengers a full refund when flights are canceled or significantly changed, when baggage return is significantly delayed and when customers do not receive inflight amenities like Wi-Fi that they have paid for. The other rule aims to eliminate junk fees, something that the White House has tried to crack down on. "Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers' business — not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

