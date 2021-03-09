5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Nasdaq set to rebound as Dow goes for three-day rally

With elevated Treasury yields pulling back a bit and recently struggling tech stocks bouncing, the Nasdaq was set to recoup much of Monday's more than 2.4% loss, which dragged the index into a correction, down more than 10% from February's record closing high. But Tuesday's projected gains would be more than enough to pull the Nasdaq out of a correction. Dow futures rose modestly Tuesday, one day after the 30-stock average closed up nearly 1%. At session highs, the Dow gained more than 2%, hitting an intraday record and logging a second straight day of gains. Bitcoin was on the march higher Tuesday morning, again topping a $1 trillion market value.

2. Tesla shares bounce after five-session, 21% sell-off

Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Shares of Tesla rose more than 6% in Tuesday's premarket after falling 21% over five straight down days. The stock, still up 300% over the past 12 months, was off more than 36% from January's all-time record highs. Elon Musk's electric auto maker, no stranger to wild swings, did see spans of bear market declines in both March and September 2020. Ark Investment Management founder Cathie Wood, a major Tesla investor and believer, told CNBC on Monday that she's not worried about the recent drop in her funds and that the bull market in stocks is simply broadening out to include more strategies, such as value.

3. GameStop surges again with shift to e-commerce in focus

John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

GameStop shares added another 11% in Tuesday's premarket after closing up 41% at $194 each. Monday's strong rally came after Ryan Cohen, a major GameStop shareholder and board member, was tapped to lead the video game retailer's shift to e-commerce. Cohen, also co-founder of online pet retailer Chewy, invested in GameStop last year, which helped spark the stock's wild Reddit-fueled ride earlier this year. The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing on the GameStop saga Tuesday morning.

4. House set to vote on Democrats' $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus

Mike Segar | Reuters

The House plans to pass Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, following Senate approval Saturday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation before federal unemployment programs expire Sunday. The plan includes extra jobless benefits, rental assistance, Covid vaccination funds and direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, which are set to start going out this month. When the House passed a different version of the plan last month, no Republicans supported it and two Democrats opposed it.

5. CDC issues first guidelines for fully vaccinated people

Pete Bannan | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

Releasing its first guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid, the CDC said those immunized can safely visit other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Vaccinated people can visit some unvaccinated people without masks or social distancing as well. However, the CDC said everyone should refrain from traveling. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following either a single shot of Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine or two weeks after their second shot of Moderna's or Pfizer's two-dose regimens.

