5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1. Dow set to open higher a day after closing at a record

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday after strong earnings and economic optimism pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 100 points to a record closing high. The S&P 500 eked out an advance Wednesday, ending about 1% away from last month's closing record. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, finishing roughly 4% away from its April record closing high. Amazon, Netflix and Facebook, which all dropped over 1% on Wednesday, were steady in Thursday's premarekt trading.

2. Weekly jobless claims seen falling ahead of Friday's jobs report

The Labor Department is set to release weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect 527,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for last week. That would be down 26,000 from the prior week's pandemic-era low.

U.S. companies' April payrolls showed big gains but short of lofty expectations, according to the ADP's latest monthly report issued Wednesday. The ADP data during Covid has consistently undershot the government's official tally, which is due out Friday.

3. Moderna says early data shows Covid vaccine 96% effective in adolescents

Mike Blake | Reuters

Moderna said its Covid vaccine was 96% effective in kids ages 12 to 17, according to early data released Thursday along with the company's mixed first-quarter earnings and revenue. Shares fell more than 6% in the premarket. On Wednesday, citing early data from another ongoing trial, Moderna said a Covid booster shot generated a promising immune response against variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil. U.S. health officials said earlier Wednesday that highly contagious variants remain a "wild card" heading into the summer.

4. U.S. backs waiving patent protections for Covid vaccines

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Biden administration said Wednesday it supports waiving intellectual property protections for Covid vaccines, as other countries around the world struggle to manufacture the life-saving doses. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC Tuesday that such a move would not impact the production of its Covid vaccine. "Bottlenecks are raw materials as raw materials are coming into manufacturing plants," he said. India again reported record daily new Covid cases. According to The New York Times, India has only fully vaccinated 2% of its population compared to more than 30% in the U.S.

5. SEC chair to testify on short-selling, derivatives after GameStop, Archegos

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gary Gensler, who was sworn in last month as SEC chairman, will testify Thursday at a House Financial Services Committee on the GameStop saga and Archegos meltdown. According to prepared testimony, Gensler will tell lawmakers that his agency is considering measures to require big investors to disclose more about their short positions, which played into January's GameStop frenzy, as well as their use of derivatives, which felled Archegos. In addition, Gensler will talk about how stock trading apps entice retail customers using game-like features such as points, rewards, bonuses, and competitions.

— Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.