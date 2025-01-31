Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Sara Salinas, CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's "It's Glowtime" event in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2024.
Nic Coury | AFP | Getty Images
  • Apple's services revenue continues to grow.
  • Sixty-seven people are presumed dead after a collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter.
  • President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico may not include oil.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. On the board

Stocks were set to trade higher Friday morning, fueled by encouraging earnings reports. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.77% in premarket trading, futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 0.3%. Heading into the last trading day of a tumultuous month, all three major averages are set to post January gains. The S&P 500 is up 3.2% so far this month, the Nasdaq Composite has added 1.9%, and the Dow is on pace for a 5.5% gain. Follow live market updates.

2. Good service

At Apple, it's all about service. Shares of the tech giant rose in extended trading after Apple issued guidance calling for revenue growth in the current period, led by a boost in services revenue. Apple's services segment is its profit engine and includes subscriptions, warranties and licensing deals. During Apple's fiscal first quarter of 2025, the division reported 14% year-over-year revenue growth, compared to just 4% company-wide revenue growth. For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects to continue to see services growth in the "low double digits."

3. Crash recovery

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. 
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images
Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. 

Sixty-seven people are presumed dead after an American Airlines regional jet collided with an Army helicopter late Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, officials had shifted from rescue efforts to recovery efforts, saying there were believed to be no survivors. The fatal collision highlighted growing concerns with congested U.S. airspace after a series of recent close calls among commercial aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation into the accident, said Thursday it is still gathering information on the possible cause of the collision.

4. Carve out

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a reporter's question from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a reporter's question from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico could come with a notable carve out. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump said his administration had yet to determine whether the proposed tariffs would be applied to oil imports. "Oil is going to have nothing to do with it as far as I'm concerned," he said. Trump's tariffs are set to take effect Saturday.

5. IPO appetite

Twin Peaks sports bar in Louisville, Kentucky.
Google Maps
Twin Peaks sports bar in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sports bar chain Twin Peaks is testing the IPO waters for the restaurant industry. The company debuted on the public markets Thursday after what's been a years-long slump in public offerings. Consumer companies in particular could be hoping for an uptick in activity as an avenue for much-needed fresh capital. Here's who else might look to go public this year.

– CNBC's Alex Harring, Kif Leswing, Leslie Josephs, Chloe Taylor and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.

