4 in-demand side hustles for spring—one can pay as much as $150 per hour

Spring is here and with it opportunities to make some extra cash.

Among the most in-demand side hustles on freelancer marketplace Taskrabbit right now are general furniture assembly, which pays an average of $41 per hour, TV mounting, which pays an average of $52 per hour and moving help, which pays an average of $47 per hour, according to the site.

But there are other, more season-specific ways to make money as well. Here are a few hustles experts recommend considering.

Clean and organize homes

"Spring cleaning is so popular," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the creator of the Monday Pick-Me-Up and Odd Jobs newsletter. She adds that "anything to do with cleaning" could be lucrative, including the following three options:

House cleaning, where people charge as much as $60 per hour on sites like Taskrabbit

Home organizing, where experts who help create order in messy rooms charge as much as $150 per hour on Thumbtack

Power washing, where cleaners use pressure washing machines to clean people's home exteriors, decks, driveways and so on, and charge as much as $98 per hour on Taskrabbit

Both home cleaning and power washing include some upfront costs for equipment. Electric pressure washers sell for anywhere from $100 to $700 at Home Depot, for example. Cleaning supplies can include a vacuum, a mop, a bucket and various disinfecting products. Depending on where you and your clients live, you might also need a car. Do some research to see what people in your area are charging to make sure your price fits and can recoup your upfront costs.

You can post your services on marketplaces like Taskrabbit or Thumbtack, as well as "any type of local community marketplace, whether it's local Facebook groups or the Nextdoor platform," says Glantz.

You can also create flyers and post them on community bulletin boards or "create simple business cards on something like Canva and leave them in neighbors' mailboxes, on their porch or door handle," says side hustle expert Daniella Flores.

Rent your outdoor space

With the weather warming up, people will be spending more time outside, whether it's for small gatherings or for big events. And those with outdoor spaces could benefit.

"If you have a beautiful outdoor space available," says Flores, "such as a large backyard with a gazebo or anything aesthetically pleasing for the spring season, you can list your space on Giggster" for people to rent, they say. You can also try sites like Peerspace or Swimply.

One Los Angeles backyard is going for $50 per hour on Giggster, as is an Austin, Texas, backyard pool on Swimply. Note that both sites charge a fee to renters.

