39-year-old makes about $18,000 a month in passive income without a college degree: Here’s my best advice

In 2007, I made what seemed like a risky decision and dropped out of college despite owing about $50,000 in student loans.

Fast forward to today, and I run a thriving business that generates about $18,000 a month in passive income — according to my calculations from a recent month's deposits — while working just four hours a day.

Building passive income isn't about finding a get-rich-quick scheme. It's about creating valuable content and products that continue generating revenue long after the initial work is done.

Everyone starts somewhere. I began with a college dropout's determination and a love for creating videos. My journey from there to successful entrepreneur and coach taught me valuable lessons about building sustainable passive income.

Here are my top four tips for anyone looking to start their own passive income journey.

1. Build one revenue stream at a time

Many aspiring entrepreneurs get caught up in the excitement of "scaling" their business before they've proven a single successful business model. I fell into this trap early on after listening to many thought leaders talk about diversifying your revenue. It's a recipe for distraction and mediocrity.

My own breakthrough came when I decided to focus entirely on one revenue stream until it worked.

I began with a social media marketing agency and nailed that process before I started on my first passive income idea — a course. The course wouldn't have been possible if not for the work I'd done in my agency to learn the material well enough to teach it.

I gleaned invaluable lessons about:

What my audience truly wanted

How to create and market digital products

How to set the right pricing strategy

How to automate delivery and support

Only after I had a proven, profitable system did I consider expanding into other revenue streams. This patient, methodical approach meant each new venture had a stronger foundation built on real experience and success.

So don't rush to diversify. Take the time to work through the challenges of creating your first successful revenue stream. The skills and insights you gain will make you much better at launching and growing any future income streams.

2. Let your audience guide your growth

My best business decisions came from listening to my audience. When my community repeatedly asked for a book about video content strategy, I wrote the book "Vlog Like a Boss." When readers wanted more morning routine guidance, I created "Good Morning, Good Life."

These products weren't just random ideas — they were direct responses to market demand. "Good Morning, Good Life" later inspired a paper planner, which added another significant revenue stream to my business.

Your audience will tell you what they want to buy. Your job is to listen and deliver.

3. Create systems that keep driving revenue and sales

The secret to working only four hours a day isn't working less — it's working smart. Each video I create takes about two hours total: one hour for preparation and one hour for filming. But once published, it continues earning indefinitely.

I've created more than 1,000 videos about productivity and brand-building. While that sounds overwhelming, it's the result of consistent, systematic content creation over time. Each piece of content serves as a building block in my passive income architecture.

For example, one video I made last year is called "How To Plan a Productive September (That You Actually Look Forward To!)" It has brought in more than $1,100 in ad revenue to date, and it also promotes one of my most successful, high-profit-margin passive income products, the "Good Morning, Good Life" digital planner.

This video continues to drive sales and ad revenue more than a year after publication. It's not just content — it's a systematic sales engine.

4. Invest in learning and mentorship

Despite dropping out of college, I never stopped learning. Every stage of my business required new skills:

Video editing for YouTube

Writing for books

Product development for planners

The ability to stay motivated for persevering through it all

While you can learn many things through trial and error, getting guidance from smart people can accelerate your progress significantly. That's why I invest in myself and hire coaches in my life and for my business that continue to make me better.

Coaching my own clients in turn is one of the most fulfilling things I do. I love showing people how to skip all the mistakes I made and go straight for the blueprint that builds a business they love.

