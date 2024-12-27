39-year-old executive says embracing this ‘flaw' has made her a better boss

Starface World president Kara Brothers has learned a counterintuitive trick to being a good boss: embrace your flaws.

"A flaw of mine that's helped me lead more effectively is that I'm naturally a very direct person," Brothers tells CNBC Make It. "I prefer getting straight to the point, but that approach doesn't work in every situation. What it does do, however, is foster clarity. With my team, you always know where you stand."

Brothers joined Starface as senior vice president of strategic initiatives in 2021, becoming the company's seventh hire. A year later, she was promoted to president.

Prior to Starface, Brothers spent eight years at Google and a brief stint at Lightning AI, a New York-based AI software development firm.

Starface, founded in 2019, presented Brothers with a unique challenge.

Unlike the established operations of Google or Lightning AI, the skincare brand was still finding its footing. Brothers was tasked with building its internal structure from the ground up, including defining communication styles, setting up Slack channels, and organizing all-hands meetings.

The 39-year-old executive says leaning into being a very direct communicator has helped her be a more productive and efficient leader at Starface, which now has more than 50 employees.

"In some corporate environments, you can spend a lot of time trying to decode what someone else is thinking," she says. "But by being transparent and direct, you free up that mental energy to focus on the actual work instead of trying to guess what someone else is thinking or what's going on."

Brothers' approach includes offering real-time feedback — even when it's not polished.

Feedback, especially if it's constructive, can be uncomfortable to deliver. You run the risk of coming across as blunt or judgmental, which can unintentionally create a tense relationship with the person on the other end. Brothers, however, largely sees the benefits of direct communication — when it's done tactfully.

"It could be as simple as saying, 'That meeting felt a little off,' or owning up to your own missteps, like, 'I wasn't at my best in that conversation — let's revisit it tomorrow,'" she says.

Addressing issues directly — whether tackling conflicts or identifying areas for improvement — strengthens trust and reduces uncertainty within the organization, she adds.

"Waiting to give feedback until a formal performance review or a more comfortable moment can cause lingering uncertainty," Brothers says. "Addressing things head-on reduces that uncertainty and strengthens relationships."

This strategy appears to be paying off. Under Brothers' leadership, Starface has become profitable, expanded from three retail partners to over 20, and is on track to bring in $90 million in revenue in 2024.

