33-year-old American living in Germany: ‘I don't worry about not being able to pay my bills here'

At the age of 33, I sometimes feel like I've already lived a thousand lives. I'm originally from Los Angeles, and over the last decade, I've done everything from teaching English in China to serving as an emergency aid worker in Turkey during the war in Syria.

After I completed my master's degree in London, I started working as a product manager for a global travel tech company, and I had the option to transfer to the U.S. or to Germany, where my husband is from.

When considering my decision, I did some math and I realized that in Germany, even on a lower salary than what I would be potentially earning in the U.S., I could achieve my financial goals, like paying off my student debt, faster.

Since February 2020, I have called Berlin, Germany home, and I have never been happier. Here is why I love living here:

I adore our quiet, cozy neighborhood

My husband and I live in an area west of Berlin called Charlottenburg, a relatively quiet neighborhood filled with cozy coffee shops and middle-class families. I am on a first-name basis with many of the shop owners, and I love the community here.

We live in a 1,100-square-foot, 2-bedroom apartment with a balcony. We pay $1,843 per month for rent, about $350 for utilities, and $240 for parking. We were paying about the same in London, but our Berlin apartment is double the size, and the building is much newer.

Photo: Vanessa Wachtmeister

For groceries, I'm a big fan of METRO, which is essentially the Costco of Germany. Every two weeks, we spend about $300 on our bulk staples. We fill in as necessary with other items bought from local budget retailers like Aldi and Lidl. Lidl sells 45 cent Brötchen, or bread rolls, that are my favorite.

Moving here helped me pay off debt

In Germany, the government provides things like guaranteed healthcare, pensions, parental leave, tuition-free university and even unemployment insurance. I have a few friends who were laid off, but thanks to that insurance, they were able to receive 80% of their salary for one year.

When I was deciding between the U.S. and Germany, I crunched some numbers and realized that with the social safety net — and not having to set aside thousands of dollars for medical emergencies, for example — I would be able to save between $1,000 and $3,000 each month. That's made a huge difference.

Photo: Vanessa Wachtmeister

When I arrived, I was facing down $130,000 in student debt. I was able to pay off all of it in November 2023, all while still saving and investing for my future. It has been a huge weight off my shoulders, and I don't worry about not being able to pay my bills here.

My money goes farther, and I'm also happy to contribute my fair share so people can access support when they need it.

There is a palpable sense of community

What surprised and delighted me the most when I arrived in Berlin was the deep sense of egalitarianism that everyone seemed to share, no matter their background.

Many cultural events have free entry, because access and participation are big core values here. One of my favorite things to do during the summer is explore cafes in other neighborhoods and go to food festivals.

Photo: Vanessa Wachtmeister

The festivals are fun, inexpensive (I'm usually spending just $12 on a drink and snacks) and often celebrate different cultures and countries. It's a great way to meet like-minded people in a city of 6 million.

I've also found that Berlin's immigrant community, which I'm so proud to be a member of, is especially friendly. We all understand how isolating the experience of finding your footing in a new place can be.

I have access to the rest of the European Union

In February, I will have been a German resident for five years. That means I'll be eligible to apply for a passport and dual citizenship, instead of just permanent residency.

Photo: Vanessa Wachtmeister

Holding a German passport means I'll have the opportunity to move wherever I please in the European Economic Area. My long-term dream is to retire early, get some chickens and live peacefully in the Italian countryside. Getting an EEA passport is a key part of this plan.

Ultimately, even though I have called many places home, the decision to come to Berlin has opened up more paths to me than I ever thought possible.

Vanessa Wachtmeister is a proud Chicana from Los Angeles, California. She is a thought leader and digital content creator who has amassed over 700,000 followers across multiple social media sites, with her platform Wander Onwards. Today, Vanessa lives in Germany, and her goal is to continue to build digital products that enhance the lives of North Americans abroad, and help others pursue financial and location independence.

