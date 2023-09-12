32. E.S. Barr & Co.

E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 32 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B
Years in Business: 30+
Accounts Under Management: 848
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 86 in 2022)
Principals:
Edward Barr, President
John Maddox, Partner
Contact:
1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502
(859) 266-1300
