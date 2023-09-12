Money Report

32. E.S. Barr & Co.

E. S. Barr & Co.

E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 32 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 30+

Accounts Under Management: 848

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 86 in 2022)

Principals:

Edward Barr, President

John Maddox, Partner

Contact:

esbarr.com

1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502

(859) 266-1300

