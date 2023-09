31. Woodley Farra Manion

Woodley Farra Manion, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 31 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm topped last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 1,156

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 1 in 2022)

Principals:

Donald Woodley, Principal

George Farra, Principal

Contact:

woodleyfarra.com

8555 North River Road, Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240

(317) 269-0224