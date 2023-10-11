3 moments from October's Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer

Here's a sneak peek at three moments from the October Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.

1. Jim Cramer blasts the billionaire class for their negativity on stocks

.@jimcramer blasts the billionaire class for their negativity. During the CNBC Investing Club’s October Monthly meeting, Jim offers his counter view and why he likes stocks. https://t.co/LWswBAn1jx pic.twitter.com/8HKjIol8Lk — CNBC (@CNBC) October 11, 2023

2. How Disney could benefit from an alliance with Apple on Vision Pro

.@jimcramer looks at how Disney could benefit from an alliance with Apple on Vision Pro headset content. During the CNBC Investing Club’s October Monthly meeting, Jim ponders such an arrangement. https://t.co/LWswBAnz95 pic.twitter.com/AK19uCn8yu — CNBC (@CNBC) October 11, 2023

3. The huge potential for Eli Lilly's answer to Ozempic and Wegovy

.@jimcramer talks about the huge potential for Eli Lilly’s answer to Ozempic. During the CNBC Investing Club’s October Monthly meeting, Jim says weight loss could be just the beginning. https://t.co/LWswBAn1jx pic.twitter.com/FqqVE1MTGK — CNBC (@CNBC) October 11, 2023

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.