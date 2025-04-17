23andMe bankruptcy under congressional investigation for customer data

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter to 23andMe expressing concern that its genetic data is "at risk of being compromised."

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is investigating 23andMe's decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has expressed concern that its sensitive genetic data is "at risk of being compromised," CNBC has learned.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Rep. Gary Palmer, R.-Ala., sent a letter to 23andMe's interim CEO Joe Selsavage on Thursday requesting answers to a series of questions about its data and privacy practices by May 1.

The congressmen are the latest government officials to raise concerns about 23andMe's commitment to data security, as the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Federal Trade Commission have sent the company similar letters in recent weeks.

23andMe exploded into the mainstream with its at-home DNA testing kits that gave customers insight into their family histories and genetic profiles. The company was once valued at a peak of $6 billion, but has since struggled to generate recurring revenue and establish a lucrative research and therapeutics businesses.

After filing for bankruptcy in in Missouri federal court in March, 23andMe's assets, including its vast genetic database, are up for sale.

"With the lack of a federal comprehensive data privacy and security law, we write to express our great concern about the safety of Americans' most sensitive personal information," Guthrie, Bilirakis and Palmer wrote in the letter.

23andMe did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

23andMe has been inundated with privacy concerns in recent years after hackers accessed the information of nearly 7 million customers in 2023.

DNA data is particularly sensitive because each person's sequence is unique, meaning it can never be fully anonymized, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute. If genetic data falls into the hands of bad actors, it could be used to facilitate identity theft, insurance fraud and other crimes.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce has jurisdiction over issues involving data privacy. Guthrie serves as the chairman of the committee, Palmer serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and Bilirakis serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade.

The congressmen said that while Americans' health information is protected under legislation like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, direct-to-consumer companies like 23andMe are typically not covered under that law. They said they feel "great concern" about the safety of the company's customer data, especially given the uncertainty around the sale process.

23andMe has repeatedly said it will not change how it manages or protects consumer data throughout the transaction. Similarly, in a March release, the company said all potential buyers must agree to comply with its privacy policy and applicable law.

"To constitute a qualified bid, potential buyers must, among other requirements, agree to comply with 23andMe's consumer privacy policy and all applicable laws with respect to the treatment of customer data," 23andMe said in the release.

23andMe customers can still delete their account and accompanying data through the company's website. But Guthrie, Bilirakis and Palmer said there are reports that some users have had trouble doing so.

"Regardless of whether the company changes ownership, we want to ensure that customer access and deletion requests are being honored by 23andMe," the congressmen wrote.

