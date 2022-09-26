2-Year Treasury Tops 4.3% as Yields Rise Following Fed Rate Hikes

Yields soared on Monday, with the 2-year Treasury reaching a fresh 15-year high, as markets digested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and looked toward economic commentary from Fed speakers.

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury briefly climbed above 4.3%, hitting levels last seen in 2007. It was up 6 basis points to 4.2779% at around 4:35 a.m. ET. An auction of 2-year notes worth a total of $43 million is due to take place on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury also climbed higher, with its yield up 6 basis points to 3.7668%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Markets continued to digest the impact of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy decisions after the central bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis points last week and suggested it would keep doing so throughout 2022 and 2023 to push back against surging inflation.

The continued rate hikes raised concerns about a recession among some investors and analysts, especially as they have been widening the gap between the yield on the 2-year and 10-year Treasuries, leading to a steeply inverted yield curve. Many view this as a key indicator of economic downturn.

Traders are expecting to gain further insight into the Federal Reserve's economic and policy expectations on Monday as a slew of Fed speakers are due to make remarks. This includes speeches from Boston Fed president Susan Collins, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester.

Smaller, regional data reads on economic activity are also expected.