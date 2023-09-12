18. Chilton Capital Management

Chilton Capital Management, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 18 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 27 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,747 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

David Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

Laura Genung, President & Trust Officer

Contact:

chiltoncapital.com

1177 West Loop S, Suite 1750, Houston, TX 77027

(713) 650-1995