14. Avity Investment Management

Avity Investment Management, based in Greenwich, CT, is ranked No. 14 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5M

Years in Business: 53

Accounts Under Management: 761

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 29 in 2022)

Principals:

Edward Long, Executive Vice President

Park Duncan, Executive Vice President

Contact:

avityim.com

80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 629-2800