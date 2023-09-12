14. Avity Investment Management

Avity Investment Management, based in Greenwich, CT, is ranked No. 14 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5M
Years in Business: 53
Accounts Under Management: 761
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 29 in 2022)
Principals:
Edward Long, Executive Vice President
Park Duncan, Executive Vice President
Contact:
80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 629-2800
