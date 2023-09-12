13. Wetherby Asset Management

Wetherby Asset Management, based in San Francisco, CA, is ranked No. 13 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.2B

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 603

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 20 in 2022)

Principals:

Deb Wetherby, Managing Partner & Shareholder

Chris Hauswirth, Wealth Manager & Shareholder

Contact:

wetherby.com

580 California Street, 8th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104

(415) 399-9159