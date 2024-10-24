10-year Treasury yield falls, pulling back from three-month highs

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell on Thursday, easing from the near three-month highs reached in the previous session, as traders continue to digest the trajectory of interest rate cuts.

The 10-year Treasury yield slid more than 5 basis points to 4.19%, while the 2-year Treasury fell over 3 basis points to 4.049%.

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since late July on Wednesday, breaking above 4.25%.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Gregory Faranello of AmeriVet Securities said in a note Thursday that the recent move higher may seem counterintuitive, but added: "As we witnessed toward the end of 2023 these markets get way ahead of themselves and then reprice. It's been like clockwork."

And, "unlike the most recent easing cycles, the Fed continues to shrink its balance sheet not grow it. This could very well change in time but it's counter to what we had in 2008/2020, and even 2019," the firm's head of rates strategy wrote.

Investors are looking ahead on Thursday to initial jobless claims and flash purchasing managers index (PMI) data.

Comments from Federal Reserve policymaker Beth Hammack will also be closely watched for an indication on the future path of interest rates as traders have become concerned that the central bank may opt for a slower pace of cuts.