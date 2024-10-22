10-year Treasury yield climbs above 4.2% after Fed officials' commentary

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield extended gains on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials urged caution on the path of interest rate cuts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 2 basis points to 4.2036%, marking its first time above 4.2% in three months, after jumping 12 basis points on Monday.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up 2 basis points to 4.0431%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

It is a quiet week on the data front, but a busy week for Federal Reserve commentary, with an array of policymakers delivering speeches.

On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the longer-term trajectory for rates could be higher than it has been in the past; while Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said a patient approach will be needed to lowering rates.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid also on Monday said a "cautious and deliberate" approach to rate cuts was appropriate after the Fed cut by a half percentage point in September.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is due to speak Tuesday.