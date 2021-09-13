Money Report

10-Year, 30-Year Treasury Yields Fall Slightly to Start the Week

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: The New York Stock Exchange
  • There are no major economic data releases due out on Monday.
  • Auctions will be held for $48 billion of 13-week bills and $45 billion of 26-week bills.

U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields fell slightly on Monday morning to start the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by less than a basis point to 1.336% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 1 basis point, falling to 1.922%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasury yields rose on Friday after August's producer price index, one measure of inflation, rose by 0.7% versus a forecast of 0.6%.

Investors will now be looking to the August consumer price index, a more direct measure of inflation, which is due to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by FactSet are expecting the reading to show that consumer prices jumped 5.3% on an annual pace in August. 

Inflation is one economic indicator, along with jobs data, being monitored by the Federal Reserve to determine its timeline on tightening monetary policy. The Fed is due to kick off its next two-day policy meeting on Sept. 21.

Charlie Parker, managing director at Albemarle Street Partners, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday that he believed that "coming into the September meeting, we're likely to see that first signal of tapering pushed back a bit for November and that might be the catalyst for slightly nicer markets."

CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.

