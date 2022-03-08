Russia-Ukraine Crisis

McDonald's to Temporarily Close 850 Restaurants in Russia

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

Kempczinski said it is impossible to predict when McDonald’s would be able to open its Russian restaurants. The company is experiencing supply chain disruptions and other operational challenges, CNBC reports.

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

NBC News reports that the company also said it was closing its locations in the Ukraine while "continuing to pay full salaries for our Ukrainian employees," many of whom have sought sanctuary from the fighting in nearby Poland.

"In Poland and many other markets across Europe, our System has literally opened their homes, their hearts, and their restaurants" to those who have fled, McDonald's said in its statement.

