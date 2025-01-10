Department store retailer Kohl's says they'll close 27 underperforming stores and a fulfillment center by April, including three locations in Southern California.

Locations slated for closure include two in San Diego County and one in Los Angeles County:

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

California is being hit with more store closures that any other state, 10 in all. Other closing California locations are:

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

The fulfillment center slated for closure is in San Bernardino, California.

The Wisconsin-based retailer said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

Kohl's said all employees have been notified of the changes and are being offered "a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kohl’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In addition to the California locations, Kohl's plans to close one store in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. They'll close two in Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia. See the list of locations here.

Kohl's operates more than 1,150 stores nationwide. The closures represent just over 2% of their stores.