WATERFRONT PARK

Waterfront Park's Final Concept Plan to Be Unveiled at Virtual Meeting

The San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation will release details on the final concept plan for the northeast corner of the downtown park

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Waterfront-Park-8
NBC 7 San Diego

The final concept plan for Waterfront Park’s northeast corner will be revealed Thursday evening as the San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation updates the public on the downtown project.

A public meeting will be held virtually to unveil final plans for the Harborview park, the city announced. Active recreational opportunities at the park will be discussed and the public is invited to share their thoughts.

Community members are welcomed to ask the Department of Parks and Recreation any questions regarding the final concept. The Zoom meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information on how to join, click here.

Anyone who can’t join the online meeting can click here to see a pre-recorded version of the presentation.

The city said agendas and records will be made available in alternative formats upon request. It added that anyone who would like to request a disability-related accommodation can contact (858) 565-3600 for assistance.

