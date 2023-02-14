South Park Flower Shop Hopes for Big Bloom in Business This Valentine's Day

Love is in the air and sweethearts are expressing their admiration for one other, but not even love can save them from the price of inflation this Valentine’s Day.

Chocolates, greeting cards and a dinner date all cost more this year, but that isn’t stopping people from spending on their sweeties. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $26 billion this Valentine’s Day.

“I think, considering what we’ve been through the last couple years, and the state of the economy, and the general angst that a lot of consumers are feeling, they want to splurge,” said University of San Diego finance professor Daniel Roccato. “And what a great excuse to splurge on someone you love or someone you care about.”

As always, a lot of people will be splurging on flowers for their valentines. That’s good news for local flower shops like Native Poppy.

Co-owner Meg Blancato said Valentine’s Day is one of their biggest days of the year.

NBC 7's Claudia Simones spoke to experts who say prices for Valentine's Day staples are going up, too.

“If Mother’s Day is our Super Bowl, this is our championship final. Still a very big game for us,” she laughed.

Blancato said the stakes are even higher for the shop this year. Native Poppy just reopened in December after a car crashed into the building last summer.

“It’s really, really important,” Blancato said of a having a successful holiday. “Having South Park closed for 6 months was really challenging.”