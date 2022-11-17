Sky-High Praise: San Diego International Airport Among the Best in The U.S., Report Says

One of the best airports in the country is right in our backyards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper released on Thursday its “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” report as part of its annual ranking, and San Diego International Airport made the No. 2 spot on the best list for midsized airports. Sacramento International Airport nearly beat SAN for the top title by a mere 3 points.

WSJ considers factors like TSA wait times, ticket prices and customer satisfaction and more when making the list. The list said SAN’s reliability, punctuality for flights and swift security clearance are among its most attractive features that keeps travelers happy.

Out of 30 ranked midsized airports, here are WSJ’s top 5:

1.) Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

2.) San Diego International (SAN)

3.) Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)

4.) San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

5.) Portland International Airport (PDX)

To see the full list, which also includes a ranking of large U.S. airports, click here.