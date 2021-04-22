SD Mayor to Announce Program to Fuel City's Electric Vehicles With Solar-Powered Charger

Right on time for Earth Day, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will announce Thursday a new program to use solar power to fuel the city’s electric fleet.

At the moment, America’s Finest City has 20 electric vehicles out of its roughly 4,000 vehicle fleet and a partnership with Sorrento Valley-based company Beam Global will help the city evaluate its Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger (EV ARC).

The charger can fit inside a 9-foot-by-8-foot parking space and could fuel up to five vehicles at once.

The pilot program comes as part of Gloria’s commitment to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. It could help the city set targets of increasing zero-emissions vehicles in city-owned fleet by 50% of gas-powered vehicles by 2020 and 90% by 2035.

While San Diego tests out the program, it will continue to make efforts to obtain more electric vehicles in its fleet of city work cars and trucks.

Gloria will be joined by City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, Interim Sustainability Department Director Alyssa Muto, U.S. Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley and Fleet Operations Director Casey Smith.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 9:30 a.m. from the City Operations Yard