San Diego Loyal Sets Up Simulated Stadium to Teach Children About Business

San Diego County-area children will now be able to learn how businesses work thanks to the debut of a soccer stadium simulation created in partnership between San Diego Loyal and Junior Achievement of San Diego (JA).

Now part of JA Biztown in Grantville, the latest exhibit in the simulated town showcases a ticket booth, office desk and other equipment used by SD Loyal’s business team. It allows elementary school children to see firsthand what tools are used during sports-focused business transactions and why.

“It’s relatable. Sports are relatable,” said Sidd Vivek, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of San Diego County. “It’s a big part of our culture, our society, but it’s more than just being the athlete on the field. It’s the business of sports. There are accessible pathways for folks who want to get into community relations or be an account exec.”

SD Loyal’s stadium simulation is the first of its kind from a professional sports team. The new exhibit joins 20 other local businesses in the 10,000-square foot mini-city. Biztown immerses students into the real-world applications of business, economics and innovation.

“This is such relevant and important information,” said Idara Ogunsaju, a local mother whose 5th grade child will be taking a field trip to the center. “If kids learn this early, it will help them when they get out into the real world. They will be equipped with very practical knowledge, and it’s done in such a fun and cool way.”

