Now Hiring: Local and National Companies Seek US Veterans and Military Families

A job fair in San Diego's Embarcadero area on Thursday is hoping to help U.S. military veterans and their families find fulfilling careers as civilians.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host the San Diego Veterans Job Fair on Thursday at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers with military experience have the opportunity to meet with recruiters from local and national companies, pitch their skills and apply for jobs.

Manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, emergency services, and transportation are just a few of the industries that will recruit at the event.

Registration for the fair is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The fair will be the first in-person exhibition session RecruitMilitary has hosted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities," said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations attack helicopter pilot.

For more information on the fair and how to register, you can visit RecruitMilitary's website here.