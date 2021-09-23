North County Transit District Offers Sprinter-Breeze Monthly Pass for $59

The North County Transit District (NCTD) announced Wednesday that the promotional SPRINTER/BREEZE Monthly Pass is now available for purchase.
The pass gives customers unlimited rides and transfers on the SPRINTER rail and BREEZE bus services throughout the month.
The monthly pass is $59 for adults and $19 for children and those qualifying for senior, disabled or Medicare discounted fares.
The pass is not valid on COASTER trains or MTS transit services.
The SPRINTER/BREEZE Monthly Pass for October went on sale starting Sept. 20.
You can purchase a monthly pass on the PRONTO app, through PRONTO ticket vending machines at NCTD stations, at NCTD Customer Service Centers, or through participating retail locations.