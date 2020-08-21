New Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee to Take Place of 3 Clinics Starting Oct. 4

A new three-story Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center is set to replace three other East County clinics, combining several urgent care resources into one building, when it opens on Oct. 4.

The Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center on the corner of Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue will take the place of Sharp Rees-Stealy El Cajon, La Mesa West, Mount Helix and San Carlos, which previously closed in June.

All East County Sharp Rees-Stealy services will be offered at either the La Mesa or Santee facilities and patients will be notified which site to attend for appointments.

Sharp Rees-Steely Medical Group

Once the 86,000-square-foot facility opens in early October, patients who would typically attend other clinics can get a wide-range health care services in one building, including dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, laboratory services, optometry services, and OB/GYN. The facility will also have an on-site pharmacy, radiology, rehabilitation services and an expanded urgent care.

"Consolidating our care and services in one new, state-of-the-art facility will help us continue to provide the high-quality, compassionate care our patients expect and deserve," said Dr. Steven Green, Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Sharp said there would be no interruption to urgent care services as staff transition between facilities. The urgent care center in Santee will open for the first time on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Appointments are already being accepted for Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center. Patients can call 858-499-2715 to schedule a primary care appointment either in-person or virtually.

