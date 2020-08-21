Ignite San Diego

Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
health care

New Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee to Take Place of 3 Clinics Starting Oct. 4

All East County Sharp Rees-Stealy services will be offered at either the La Mesa or Santee facilities and patients will be notified which site to attend for appointments

Sharp Rees Steely Santee rendering
Sharp Rees-Steely Medical Group

A new three-story Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center is set to replace three other East County clinics, combining several urgent care resources into one building, when it opens on Oct. 4.

The Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center on the corner of Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue will take the place of Sharp Rees-Stealy El Cajon, La Mesa West, Mount Helix and San Carlos, which previously closed in June.

All East County Sharp Rees-Stealy services will be offered at either the La Mesa or Santee facilities and patients will be notified which site to attend for appointments.

Sharp Rees Steely Santee rendering
Sharp Rees-Steely Medical Group
A rendering of the new Sharp Rees-Steely Santee.

Once the 86,000-square-foot facility opens in early October, patients who would typically attend other clinics can get a wide-range health care services in one building, including dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, laboratory services, optometry services, and OB/GYN. The facility will also have an on-site pharmacy, radiology, rehabilitation services and an expanded urgent care.

"Consolidating our care and services in one new, state-of-the-art facility will help us continue to provide the high-quality, compassionate care our patients expect and deserve," said Dr. Steven Green, Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Sharp said there would be no interruption to urgent care services as staff transition between facilities. The urgent care center in Santee will open for the first time on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Appointments are already being accepted for Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Medical Center. Patients can call 858-499-2715 to schedule a primary care appointment either in-person or virtually.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

101 ash street 13 mins ago

City Workers Moved Into 101 Ash Despite Concerns of Polluted Water, Failing Sewer Pipes, and Inoperable Fire Alarm

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

This article tagged under:

health caresharp healthcareSharp Rees-StealyClinic
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us