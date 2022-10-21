MTS Selects Site For Electric Bus Operations and Maintenance Facility

The Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors Thursday selected the spot for the agency's all-electric bus operations and maintenance facility in the Ridgeview-Webster area.

The MTS Clean Transit Advancement Campus is being touted as the region's first. It will be MTS' sixth bus division, and will be designed to park, charge and service up to 250 zero-emission buses.

"The construction of this facility is critical for the future of clean transit in San Diego, and after months of analyses and studies, we are excited to get it closer to the finish line," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair and chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "As we continue to prioritize the electrification of our buses, moving forward with the development of this project will get us to an all zero-emission bus fleet by 2040."

MTS projects the campus will allow for full bus fleet electrification, and bring up to 600 new job opportunities, apprenticeship and training programs to the area. Also Thursday, the board approved the Final Mitigated Negative Declaration for the site, wrapping up the California Environmental Quality Act process.

"I am proud to see the future of clean transportation taking root in District 4," said Monica Montgomery Steppe, MTS board member, and San Diego City Council president pro tempore. "I appreciate the work of the MTS staff and thank all the community members who provided input to help us select this site. This new division will allow us to provide more equitable clean transit options for our residents, and directly benefit families in San Diego with good paying jobs."

MTS and the San Diego Association of Governments conducted community outreach and studies for more than a year before landing on the site approved Thursday. It was among six others being analyzed for consideration.

Construction has begun for MTS' upcoming electric bus charging station. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares more.

Ultimately, the Ridgeview-Webster site on Federal Boulevard was selected due to its proximity to state Route 94 and main roads, limited impact on the surrounding, largely-commercial, neighborhood and a cheaper cost to acquire the property.

Moving forward, the site will be designed through 2025, constructed from 2025-2027 with the site's opening tentatively scheduled for 2027 or 2028.

MTS estimates the project cost to be $240-$390 million. The project will be initially funded through MTS' Capital Improvement Program, but MTS will seek grants and federal funding participation as the project progresses.