Ignite San Diego

Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
mid coast trolley project

MTS, SANDAG Celebrate First Test Run of Mid Coast Trolley Project's New Tracks

Upon the extension’s completion, passengers will be able to take the trolley from the U.S.-Mexico border all the up to the UC San Diego area

By Audra Stafford and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

After years of planning and construction, San Diego’s Mid-Coast Trolley finally hit the tracks on Tuesday as part of its first test run as the ambitious project inches closer to completion.

A celebration to mark the first test run of the tracks and trolley was held by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), local leaders and transportation advocates. Applause welcomed the first-ever trolley of the extension of the Blue Line as a large key was presented as a symbolic way of SANDAG handing over the keys to the MTS to begin its testing phase.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mid Coast Trolley

More on the upcoming extended line.

Mid-Coast Trolley Project Jun 23

Mid-Coast Trolley Project Dedicates Station to Veterans

uc san diego Apr 21

San Diego's Mid-Coast Trolley Project: Things Shaping Up Around Future UCSD Health La Jolla Station

“It reminds me of that day when you were a kid and you get the keys to your new car,” said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego Board of Supervisors. “But today as an agency, we're literally getting the keys to the Blue Line extension and the trolley.”

A series of tests will be conducted on the new trolleys and tracks to ensure they are safe for public use.

“There’s months of testing, so there will be trolleys up there running and then we’ll be doing something that’s really simulating service,” said John Haggerty, SANDAG’s Director of Engineering. “That’s the important thing, is you want it to be safe, you want it to operate correctly and mesh in with the rest of the trolley system.”

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project is nearing completion more each and every day and now, it’s time to begin testing the tracks.

The project will extend the Blue Line trolley service from the Santa De Depot in Downtown to the UC San Diego area. Upon the extension’s completion, passengers will be able to take the trolley from the U.S.-Mexico border all the up to the university area.

Construction for the $2.1 billion project began in 2016 and is considered one of San Diego’s most significant infrastructure projects in its history.

If all goes according to plan, the extended line will be up and running by the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

mid coast trolley projectSan DiegoinfrastructureSANDAGMTS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us