Goodwill of San Diego County is Hiring… Every Week!

Goodwill's employee recruitment event, Hiring Tuesday, is running every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Job seekers can apply online and attend in-person interviews for jobs in multiple Goodwill departments.

Hiring managers will review applications and conduct interviews at the following retail locations:

Alpine

City Heights

Clairemont

Encinitas

Hillcrest

Imperial Beach

La Jolla

La Mesa

Otay Mesa Outlet Center

Rancho Bernardo

Rancho San Diego

San Diego Downtown

San Diego Midway

Vista

The company says you must apply online before attending the hiring event and bring a printed copy of your application. You will not be interviewed without a copy of your application.

Need help with your application?

The Goodwill Community Employment Center Career advisors offer free, one-on-one job search assistance. You can meet online or in-person. English and Spanish speaking advisors are available at your request.