Goodwill of San Diego County is Hiring… Every Week!

Goodwill's employee recruitment event, Hiring Tuesday, is running every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Job seekers can apply online and attend in-person interviews for jobs in multiple Goodwill departments.
Hiring managers will review applications and conduct interviews at the following retail locations:
- Alpine
- City Heights
- Clairemont
- Encinitas
- Hillcrest
- Imperial Beach
- La Jolla
- La Mesa
- Otay Mesa Outlet Center
- Rancho Bernardo
- Rancho San Diego
- San Diego Downtown
- San Diego Midway
- Vista
The company says you must apply online before attending the hiring event and bring a printed copy of your application. You will not be interviewed without a copy of your application.
Need help with your application?
The Goodwill Community Employment Center Career advisors offer free, one-on-one job search assistance. You can meet online or in-person. English and Spanish speaking advisors are available at your request.