Hiring and recruitment

Goodwill of San Diego County is Hiring… Every Week!

Hiring Tuesdays are back at select San Diego Goodwill locations

By Katie Lane

Undated file photo of a worker at Goodwill Industries.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Goodwill's employee recruitment event, Hiring Tuesday, is running every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Job seekers can apply online and attend in-person interviews for jobs in multiple Goodwill departments.

Hiring managers will review applications and conduct interviews at the following retail locations:

  • Alpine
  • City Heights
  • Clairemont
  • Encinitas
  • Hillcrest
  • Imperial Beach
  • La Jolla
  • La Mesa
  • Otay Mesa Outlet Center
  • Rancho Bernardo
  • Rancho San Diego
  • San Diego Downtown
  • San Diego Midway
  • Vista

The company says you must apply online before attending the hiring event and bring a printed copy of your application. You will not be interviewed without a copy of your application.

Need help with your application?

The Goodwill Community Employment Center Career advisors offer free, one-on-one job search assistance. You can meet online or in-person. English and Spanish speaking advisors are available at your request.

