San Diego County Library

24/7 Library Kiosk Now Open in Encinitas

The City of Encinitas is making it easier to get books with its new library kiosk

By Katie Lane

Readers of all ages can now access books 24/7 in Encinitas.

A new self-serve kiosk is making it easier for residents to use San Diego County Library services. The kiosk looks and operates like a vending machine but instead of chips and candy, you can nourish your mind with books, DVDs and audiobooks.

The 8-foot tall machine offers full circulation functionality that you would find at one of the county libraries. With it, visitors can check out and return items and even browse the entire library catalog.

Customers can find the new kiosk outside the San Diego Credit Union branch at 501 N. El Camino Real.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the kiosk also served as the reopening of the other four existing kiosks in Kearny Mesa, Bonsall, Boulevard and Chula Vista.

The kiosks had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county now offers five kiosks throughout the region for readers to access at any time throughout the week.

