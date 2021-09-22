Ignite San Diego

40+ Local Employers Hiring at Oceanside Job Fair

Looking to enter the tourism, education or tech industries? You could find your next career step this weekend in Oceanside

By Katie Lane

Mike Blake | Reuters

The City of Oceanside, in partnership with the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and Visit Oceanside, is hosting a job fair to address the needs of local employers and assist community members in securing employment.

The event will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza.

The fair will feature over 40 Oceanside employers from numerous industries offering employment in a variety of work experience levels.

Employers include:

  • Genentech
  • Frontwave Credit Union
  • Hydranautics and Steico Industries
  • The Oceanside Police and Fire Departments
  • Mission Pacific Hotel and Seabird Resort
  • Several local restaurants
The event will also feature employment resource partners such as Mira Costa College Technical Career Institute, UEI College, and Oceanside Unified School District.

The fair will be held outdoors and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online for the event on the City of Oceanside's website here.

Want to refresh or interview skills or revamp your resume ahead of the fair, you can register for on-demand training from the San Diego Workforce Partnership and Cal State San Marcos at their websites.

