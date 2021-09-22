40+ Local Employers Hiring at Oceanside Job Fair

The City of Oceanside, in partnership with the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and Visit Oceanside, is hosting a job fair to address the needs of local employers and assist community members in securing employment.

The event will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza.

The fair will feature over 40 Oceanside employers from numerous industries offering employment in a variety of work experience levels.

Employers include:

Genentech

Frontwave Credit Union

Hydranautics and Steico Industries

The Oceanside Police and Fire Departments

Mission Pacific Hotel and Seabird Resort

Several local restaurants

Despite the thousands of unemployed Americans, many employers are reporting they are having a difficult time filling job openings. NBC 7's Priya Sridhar reports.

The event will also feature employment resource partners such as Mira Costa College Technical Career Institute, UEI College, and Oceanside Unified School District.

The fair will be held outdoors and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online for the event on the City of Oceanside's website here.

Want to refresh or interview skills or revamp your resume ahead of the fair, you can register for on-demand training from the San Diego Workforce Partnership and Cal State San Marcos at their websites.